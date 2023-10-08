AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
Shares of EPD stock
opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
See Also
