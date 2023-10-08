AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education makes up about 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

