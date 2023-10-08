AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $415,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

SLF opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

