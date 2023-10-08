AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
