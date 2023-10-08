AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Conn’s worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

