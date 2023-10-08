AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises 8.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Synovus Financial worth $28,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. American Trust raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 229,804 shares of company stock worth $4,914,082. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.