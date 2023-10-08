AM Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 36.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FHN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

