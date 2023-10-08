AM Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 2.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

