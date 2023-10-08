AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 600 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for about 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $47.25.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

