AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

