American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

