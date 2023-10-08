American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

