Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $326.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $253.70 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $662,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $443,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

