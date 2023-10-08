Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

