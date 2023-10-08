Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $89.77

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.77.
DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Insider Transactions at DoorDash
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash Stock Performance
NYSE DASH opened at $74.51 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.61.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
