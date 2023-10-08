Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.3% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,064,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

