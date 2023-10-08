ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,212,000 after buying an additional 59,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after buying an additional 284,253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.