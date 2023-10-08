ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE MT opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $32.49.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
