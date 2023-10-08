Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AROC. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

AROC stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,365,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,744,000 after purchasing an additional 506,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,389,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,495,000 after purchasing an additional 382,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

