Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.88. The company has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

