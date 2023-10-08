Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

