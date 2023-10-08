Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

