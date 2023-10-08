Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $391.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $244.85 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.39.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

