Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

