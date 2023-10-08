Arlington Partners LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $557,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

