Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.