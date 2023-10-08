Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

