Arlington Partners LLC Has $253,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 633.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

