Arlington Partners LLC Has $41.71 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $41,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,689,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.