Arlington Partners LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.37. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

