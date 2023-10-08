Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 60,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,115,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

