Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2,113.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $432.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.21.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

