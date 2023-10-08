Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 56,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,555,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

