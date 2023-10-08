Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

