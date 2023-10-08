Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.