Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BBEU stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.