Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

AHH stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.95. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 116.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.