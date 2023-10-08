Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

AHH stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.95. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 116.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

