Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

