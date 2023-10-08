ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $126,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $597.36 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $637.15 and a 200-day moving average of $669.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

