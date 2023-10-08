AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

