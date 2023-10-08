Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.42.

Autoliv Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

