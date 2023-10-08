Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.89 and traded as low as C$10.31. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 12,615 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APR.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.31.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

