Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 36.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

