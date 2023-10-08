Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
Azelis Group stock opened at C$23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.71. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$23.50 and a one year high of C$25.35.
About Azelis Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azelis Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.