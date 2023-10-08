Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

