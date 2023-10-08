Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 181 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $257.90 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

