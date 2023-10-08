Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

