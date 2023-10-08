Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $43,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $245.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.84.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

