Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

