Ballentine Partners LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TROW stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

