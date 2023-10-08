Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

